"I experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together" - Kevin Trapp explains why he rejected Manchester United move in detailed statement

Having loaned out Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest, Manchester United are on the lookout for a new keeper, one who could put pressure on David de Gea and Tom Heaton. According to the Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag had shortlisted Trapp for that position, and Frankfurt were willing to let the player leave for a £21 million fee. As per the aforementioned report, Trapp was set to sign a four-year deal with the Old Trafford unit and double his salary.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Kevin Trapp informed Manchester United yesterday that he will not accept the proposed contract until 2026. he stays in Frankfurt bild.de/bild-plus/spor… TRUEKevin Trapp informed Manchester United yesterday that he will not accept the proposed contract until 2026. he stays in Frankfurt @BILD_Sport TRUE✅ Kevin Trapp informed Manchester United yesterday that he will not accept the proposed contract until 2026. he stays in Frankfurt @BILD_Sport bild.de/bild-plus/spor…

As confirmed by Trapp, United made a formal approach for the player. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the German keeper had no intention of leaving Frankfurt. Taking to Instagram, Trapp revealed why he snubbed United in Frankfurt’s favor.

His statement in English read:

“Much has been reported about Manchester United's interest in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I am considering and thinking about an offer like this.”

“Yesterday, however, I informed those responsible at both clubs that I had decided on Eintracht. I experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together. The start of the season was bumpy, but I have absolute trust in us 💪🦅 Your Kevin”

Trapp, who rejoined Frankfurt in July 2018 following an initial three-season stint between 2012-13 and 2014-15, has featured in 261 games for the club thus far, keeping 59 clean sheets. He was one of the team’s standout performers in their triumphant Europa League campaign in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United could use a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea and Tom Heaton as their primary first-team goalkeeping options. While both keepers are great at what they do, they do not necessarily allow Ten Hag to implement his style of play with confidence.

Ten Hag always prefers to build from the back. For that to happen, the keeper needs to be an active participant and be confident with the ball at his feet. Neither Heaton nor De Gea are particularly great in that area. Trapp, 32, could have helped United out in that regard, but would not have been a long-term solution.

Manchester United are likely to look for a capable goalkeeper until deadline day this summer. If they fail to bring in someone new, recalling Henderson, who’s considerably better with the ball at his feet, could be at the top of United’s priority list next season.

