Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children were ecstatic after Argentina sealed their place in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in their semi-final clash on Tuesday, 13 December at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Messi, 35, was the man of the match, putting in a spectacular performance that led Argentina into the final of the FIFA World Cup.

The iconic forward first slotted from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after a collision between Julian Alvarez and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

He has now scored 11 goals in 25 FIFA World Cup appearances, a record for any Argentine player.

Alvarez added a second in the 39th minute before Lionel Messi lit up Al Bayt Stadium with incredible trickery to break free from Josko Gvardiol.

He then guided the ball into Alvarez's path who tapped in from close range to wrap up a 3-0 victory in the 69th minute.

Messi's family watched from the stands - his wife Antonella and three children, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

Antonella posted a picture the family will cherish of herself and the three boys celebrating their father's performance and Argentina's victory over Croatia.

The Argentine model posted the snap on her Instagram account with the caption:

"I CANT EXPLAIN IT BECAUSE YOU WONT UNDERSTAND!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!! LETS GO (Lionel Messi)."

Lionel Messi's dedication to his family is heartwarming as he leads Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final

The Argentina captain on playing for his wife and children.

Lionel Messi continues to wow fans season after season with extraordinary performances and astounding records being broken.

However, the Argentine has dedicated his playing career to his loving family, who watch him on with proudness each time he takes to the field.

Messi heads into his sixth major international tournament final.

While speaking to TyC Sports in May, he reflected on winning the Copa America in 2021 when he claimed to have been thinking about his family during the triumph.

He insisted that he continues to play for his loved ones:

"After having won the Copa América, I thought about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife."

Messi is proud that his children get to watch him play at a FIFA World Cup at ages where they can enjoy football.

He said during this year's tournament (via The Athletic):

“From the very beginning, from kick-off to the final whistle, I’m thinking of my children. They’re growing older. They understand better what’s going on and they enjoy it more."

He added:

"They are living it from inside and for me it is something spectacular, we are excited as all Argentinians are.”

skylerfleir🧘‍♂️ @SkylerFleir @sportbible Messi: “My family always accompany me, they suffer a lot. My children were sick after the first game, Mateo was crying a lot.” @sportbible Messi: “My family always accompany me, they suffer a lot. My children were sick after the first game, Mateo was crying a lot.” https://t.co/59cq4ydwZ8

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1363 votes