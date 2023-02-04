“I have no explanation, I’m sorry” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues apology after 3-0 thrashing at Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a worrying apology after the Reds succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers today (February 4).

Wolves added to Liverpool's recent woes by handing them a 3-0 defeat at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League today. An own goal from Joel Matip and a goal each from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves saw the hosts claim the win.

The Reds have now conceded three goals in each of their last three away matches in the Premier League. It is worth noting that they are also yet to earn a victory in the league since the turn of the year.

Speaking after the game, Klopp admitted that he does not have an explanation for what went wrong for his side on the evening. He also insisted that the way Liverpool played in the first 15 minutes of the match, when they conceded two goals, was unacceptable. He told Premier League Productions [via The Express]:

"Again, I cannot explain. But these 15 minutes cannot be allowed. It needs to change. That's the thing. I stand here again and for the first 15 minutes I have no explanation, I'm sorry."

"In the end, we lost 3-0 because the goal in the second half was perhaps the first time they crossed the halfway line. But it's right because when you start like this you don't deserve anything in a Premier League game."

Liverpool face Everton in their next match

Liverpool will now be hopeful of turning things around when they host arch-rivals Everton at home next Monday (February 13). The Toffees, though, go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over table-toppers Arsenal.

Klopp explained that the Anfield outfit now have a point to prove when they go up against their Merseyside rivals. The German, though, stressed the need for his team to drastically improve their performance. He said:

"We have to change it immediately in the next game. Everton won [against Arsenal] today and they are in a good moment so we have to prove a point again."

"For the moment, I'm so disappointed and angry about the first 15 minutes, I can't find the words for it. Then we have chances we should score. It could have been 2-1 and that would have changed everything I'm sure. Wolves deserve the three points."

Klopp and Co. currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, with just 29 points from 20 matches. They are 13 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

