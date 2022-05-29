"I am f@@@@@g ecstatic" - Gary Neville trolls Liverpool on Twitter and says it's "normal to be happy tonight" as a Manchester United fan

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has mocked Liverpool following their defeat in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Despite the Reds taking 24 shots compared to Los Blancos' four, a Vincius Junior goal midway through the second-half sealed a 14th European crown for the Spanish giants.

The defeat meant the Merseyside club suffered a bitterly disappointing end to their 2021-22 campaign. They missed out on the Premier League title just six days earlier to Manchester City, meaning Jurgen Klopp's side have been forced to settle for just the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Former Manchester United captain Neville reacted in typical fashion by rubbing salt into the wounds of Liverpool fans through a tweet:

"It’s really normal to be happy tonight if you’re a united fan! I’m f@@@@@g ecstatic!"

Throughout the day, Neville made no secret of the fact that he wanted United's greatest rivals to lose, with a series of provocative posts on the social media site.

The Guardian reported that Neville was fined £5,000 in 2006 by the FA after he celebrated in front of Reds fans following a Red Devils win over their fierce North West rivals.

Thibaut Courtois expresses pride at Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool

Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put in one of the great individual European Cup final performances. He pulled off a series of incredible saves to keep his side in the clash.

Following his side's victory, Courtois was asked by BT Sport about his thoughts following his first Champions League triumph, to which he replied (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win. I was on the good side of history. I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today. It was the other way round. Today, I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season."

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there, I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong. We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Liverpool didn't score a single goal in normal time in three finals. They've been brilliant all season but embarrassing of Michael Owen to try to claim they are the best team in Europe. Would be more helpful to analyse where they have (just) fallen short. Liverpool didn't score a single goal in normal time in three finals. They've been brilliant all season but embarrassing of Michael Owen to try to claim they are the best team in Europe. Would be more helpful to analyse where they have (just) fallen short.

