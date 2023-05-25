Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the player whose dribbling attribute he would have for his ideal Premier League player. Fans on Twitter reacted after the right-back's pick.

Alexander-Arnold was recently asked to name his ideal Premier League player and he chose Ronaldo's dribbling attribute while naming the player.

While fans with recency bias often criticize Ronaldo's dribbling skills, during his first Manchester United spell, the Portuguese established himself as one of the best dribblers in the world.

Fans are reacting to Alexander-Arnold's picks. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"I wasn’t familiar with your game.."

Ronaldo has evolved his game throughout his career. During his young age, the Portuguese used to showboat a lot with tricks and flicks. As he matured, he started focusing on substance rather than showboating.

After his knee injury in 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo lost a bit of edge from his dribbling. With age, the Portuguese also lost a bit of his quick feet. Despite that, he is still balling at 38 and remains an amazing player.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter after the Liverpool star's pick:

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal in his most recent game for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr managed to earn a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Al-Shabab in their most recent game in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for his team in the 59th minute of the match at Al-Awwal Park.

Cristian Guanca bagged a brace for Al-Shabab before Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb restored parity. Ronaldo scored the winner shortly after Ghareeb's goal.

After being played on by Luiz Gustavo, the Portuguese superstar rode two challenges before finding the back of the net with a spectacular curler from outside the box. It was a rolling-back-the-years type of strike from the former Real Madrid man. He has now scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for Al-Nassr since his January debut.

