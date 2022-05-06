"I fancy Manchester United to win" - Mark Lawrenson points out major reasons why Ralf Rangnick's team will beat Brighton

Although Manchester United are essentially out of the Premier League top-four race, they will seek to finish the season on a high by winning their two remaining matches. The Red Devils are set to visit Brighton this weekend and will look to win back-to-back matches, having beaten Brentford 3-0 at home earlier this week. Pundit and former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that Ralf Rangnick's side will indeed emerge victorious, as he predicts a comfortable 2-0 win for the Red Devils against Brighton.

As the race for the Premier League top four continues, Manchester United are almost certain to play no part in it as they currently sit sixth in the table. The Red Devils find themselves three and five points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fourth-placed Arsenal respectively, despite having played two additional games.

With a summer of drastic change expected to be heralded by the arrival of the club's new manager, Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils' best-case scenario for the remainder of the season will be to win their two remaining matches to finish the season in a positive manner.

Their opponents for this weekend - Brighton - have had a fairly impressive season as they currently sit in ninth place. However, their home form has been rather woeful and according to Mark Lawrenson, that is the leading reason why he's backing Manchester United to win 2-0 at the Amex Stadium this weekend.

"Brighton have had some impressive results all season but they have struggled to win at Amex Stadium - only Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than them at home.

"That's one of the reasons I fancy Manchester United to win this one.

"Also, United are not under any pressure now their hopes of a top-four finish are basically over. They can play with a bit of freedom here, like they did when they beat Brentford on Monday."

Manchester United to witness several player exits this summer

Paul Pogba is believed to be one of the players set to leave the club this summer

The upcoming summer is expected to be a window of significant personnel changes on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. Incoming manager Erik ten Hag will look to change things up, with several players likely to leave the club.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are some players who are being touted to leave, and a squad overhaul is widely considered to be the logical next step.

