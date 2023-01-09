"I fancy us", "Have been to Old Trafford a couple of times" - Charlton midfielder says their team can upset Manchester United in the EFL Cup

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Dobson believes his side can beat Manchester United if the clash between the two teams goes to penalties.

The Football League One side will visit Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, January 10. Charlton have already done a tremendous job to get this far, having beaten Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 on penalties in the Round of 16. The Red Devils, meanwhile, saw off Burnley 2-0 in the previous round.

Manchester United, who have won the EFL Cup five times and are currently fourth in the Premier League, will be firm favorites heading into the match on Tuesday. However, Dobson, who has started three of his side's four matches in the competition so far, trusts that Charlton can spring a surprise.

He told British media house PA (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“It was a brilliant evening against Brighton and then to get the draw we did was obviously unbelievable. We could win in normal time but if we have to settle for pens, I fancy us.”

During the conversation, Dobson revealed that he was a West Ham United fan and had previously visited Old Trafford as a supporter, saying:

“I have been Old Trafford a couple of times. I am a West Ham fan so I have been a couple of times to watch them.

“I actually went this season and watched the game up there, so I’ve been as a fan but walking out at the tunnel and playing, especially in the quarter-finals of the cup will be a completely different experience.”

The Englishman has featured in all 25 League One matches for Charlton this season, recording a goal and an assist. The Addicks are currently 12th in the league standings with 31 points.

Manchester United have beaten Charlton in each of their last 10 meetings

Manchester United and Charlton Athletic haven't met in a competitive fixture since 2007 when the latter were in the Premier League. The Red Devils will head into the match on Tuesday having won each of their last 10 matches against the Addicks with an aggregate score of 29-3.

Their last meeting at Old Trafford came during the 2006-07 Premier League season. United won that match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Ji-Sung Park and Darren Fletcher.

Prior to that, the two teams met at Charlton's home stadium, The Valley, during the same campaign. That time, Manchester United emerged 3-0 victors, with Fletcher, Louis Saha and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting on the scoresheet.

Poll : 0 votes