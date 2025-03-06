"I have him in my fantasy and today he gave me a lot of points" - Raphinha hails Barcelona teammate for performance in 1-0 win vs Benfica

Brazilian attacker Raphinha praised Wojciech Szczesny's performance in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 5.

Ad

Playing in Lisbon, La Blaugrana's Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 22nd minute for his challenge on Vangelis Pavlidis. Down to 10-men, the La Liga giants maintained composure, and Raphinha scored the winner in the 61st minute, helping his side secure a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Round-of-16 clash.

Against Barcelona, Benfica took 26 shots, 16 more than the visitors, who took 10 total shots. The Portuguese giants also had eight shots on target, compared to La Blaugrana's five. Despite Benfica's confident display on their home ground, Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny stood strong.

Ad

Trending

The Polish goalkeeper made eight saves and maintained a clean sheet against the Portuguese giants. After the match, Raphinha addressed Szczesny's performance and stated that he also had the Polish defender on his fantasy team. He said (via Barca Universal):

"What a game he had!. I have him in my fantasy and today he gave me a lot of points."

Next, Hansi Flick's side will face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, March 8, before hosting Benfica in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 11.

Ad

Barcelona not interested in signing Arsenal midfielder on a free transfer: Reports

According to Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), Barcelona are not interested in signing Arsenal's Thomas Partey on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. The La Liga giants have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing the Ghanaian midfielder.

Thomas Partey's contract with the Gunners will expire in the summer. The 31-year-old has been an important part of Mikel Arteta's side in the last few campaigns, but Arsenal are yet to offer him a new contract. Additionally, the Gunners are eyeing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Ad

Thomas Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a reported transfer fee of €50 million. He faced issues settling in north London due to fitness concerns but later found his rhythm under Mikel Arteta.

This season, the Ghanaian midfielder has made 40 appearances for the Gunners, bagging three goals and three assists. He has also started 22 Premier League matches for Arsenal. However, Barcelona are focusing on offering a contract extension to Frenkie de Jong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback