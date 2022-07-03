"I am fed up of the scrutiny" - Paul Robinson leaps to defence of under-fire Manchester United star 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has voiced his support for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire retaining the captain's armband at Old Trafford next season.

Maguire, who is currently enjoying his honeymoon with his wife Fern Hawkins in Italy, could be reportedly stripped of his captaincy. Daily Star reported that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could hand the armband to Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him at the club

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc Last season the squad was split after a disagreement over the captaincy, with Cristiano Ronaldo at its core, which left Harry Maguire unhappy. [ @sistoney67 Last season the squad was split after a disagreement over the captaincy, with Cristiano Ronaldo at its core, which left Harry Maguire unhappy. [@sistoney67] #mufc

Maguire, 29, was appointed the club captain in January 2020, succeeding Ashley Young, under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, after his below-par performances last season, his place at the club has come under question. Last season, he helped keep just seven clean sheets in 37 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said about Maguire's struggles:

"Maguire's form was indifferent last season. His struggles at both club and international level have been well documented. I was surprised that he was linked with Barcelona. If you look at previous seasons and his performances in the Euros, it makes more sense. Maguire has had a poor 12 months though."

The former England number one continued:

"He has an opportunity under a new manager now, though. I am fed up of the scrutiny of his captaincy. It doesn't matter who wears the armband. It should be irrelevant. Maguire is a leader. There is no value in taking the captaincy off of him."

Robinson added:

"He just needs a fresh opportunity. It will help when (Raphael) Varane gets fully fit. I don't think playing alongside (Victor) Lindelof helped him. It has been an unsettled back four."

Since arriving at the Red Devils in 2019, Maguire has featured in 144 games across competitions, registering seven goals and five assists. He's expected to be back in Manchester for pre-season preparations in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his way out of Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was Manchester United's top scorer last season with 24 strikes across competitions, could be on his way out this summer. As per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has requested the club to let him leave after getting frustrated with their lack of incomings this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;



Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;



Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;



More: Cristiano Ronaldo situationCR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… Cristiano Ronaldo situation 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC ▫️ CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;▫️ Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;▫️ Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… https://t.co/PuQNcuKYgt

The 37-year-old is in the final year of current deal at Old Trafford but might have played his last for United.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far