"I could feel it from the bench" - Roberto Firmino reveals he told Darwin Nunez that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah would score a hat-trick 

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino told UEFA how he expected Mohamed Salah to score a hat-trick in the 7-1 win over Rangers on October 12.

Salah came on in the 68th minute for Darwin Nunez with the score at 3-1 and quickly broke the record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick in history.

The Egyptian grabbed his first in the 75th minute, pouncing on the ball that had ricocheted off Diogo Jota before firing past Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Five minutes later, he secured his second with a delightful finish past McGregor after being swarmed by opposition defenders in the 80th minute.

He then broke the record for the quickest Champions League hat trick just one minute later in the 81st minute.

Salah cut inside onto his left foot before placing it past McGregor to stun the Ibrox faithful into sheer shock.

Firmino wasn't too shocked to have seen the Liverpool forward score his memorable hat-trick.

The Brazilian has revealed a conversation he had with Nunez just prior to the Egyptian completing his record-breaking feat:

"When he scored his first goal, I told Darwin on the bench that he will score a hat-trick 100%. I could feel it from the bench, that's exactly what he did and I'm so happy for him."

Firmino was also in among the goals, grabbing two on the night before teeing up Nunez for the Uruguayan to score his first Champions League goal for the Merseysiders.

Harvey Elliott also got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute as the Reds romped to victory in a chaotic second half.

Liverpool will hope Salah carries form into battle against Manchester City

Liverpool will look to end City's unbeaten streak

Liverpool next face City at Anfield on October 16 in a game that is vital for both clubs.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made a difficult start to the campaign despite their 7-1 thrashing of Rangers.

The Reds currently sit 10th in the table, winning just two of their opening eight league fixtures.

Salah has managed just two goals in eight appearances in the league, a stark contrast to the seven he managed at this stage last season.

They are up against a City side who currently sit second in the league and are unbeaten in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's men have been destroying Premier League defenders with Erling Haaland having flourished since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 15 goals in just nine league appearances and is eyeing Salah's record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

