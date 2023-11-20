"I feel comfortable playing like this" - Gabriel Martinelli says he did something at Brazil he never managed to do at Arsenal 

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli recently opened up about how much creative football he could play under Brazil boss Fernando Diniz. While stating so, the winger admitted that he hasn't been able to achieve the same under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old attacker is away on international duty with Brazil and managed to net his first for the country in their 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday (November 16).

Martinelli is now preparing to face Lionel Messi and the latter's Argentina side on November 21 as part of his country's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Addressing the different coaching styles between Arteta and Diniz, he told Gazeta Esportiva (via The Boot Room):

"They’re different ways of playing, but they’re ways of teams that like to have the ball. Last game I’d never played so much creative football, but I felt good.

“Diniz has been talking to me, giving me confidence. I feel comfortable playing like this. They’re different working methods, they’re different coaches, each one has his own way. At Arsenal, Mikel (Arteta) has his way and here Diniz has his way."

The youngster has established himself as a sure-shot starter on the left wing under Arteta at the Emirates. This season, he's bagged two goals and three assists from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Martinelli joined the north Londoners from Brazilian club Ituano back in 2019 for a meagre fee of €7.1 million. Since then, he has made 144 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, bagging 35 goals and 22 assists.

Arsenal could offload Fabio Vieira in January - Reports

Fabio Vieira (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering selling attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira in the January transfer window. According to Express, the Gunners could choose to offload the former Portugal under-21 international to secure funds for big-money signings.

Vieira has not found it easy at the Emirates since joining the club in the summer of 2022 from Porto for a fee of £34 million. He's managed 46 appearances for the north London outfit, several of these coming off the bench and has scored just three goals so far.

The 23-year-old midfielder finds himself behind Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in the pecking order for attacking midfield roles. Vieira will now serve a three-match ban after being sent off during his substitute appearance in Arsenal's latest 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley on November 11.