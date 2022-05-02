"I feel confident" - Manchester United target opens up on conversation with Barcelona boss Xavi

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has ended speculation over a possible move to Manchester United. The midfielder revealed he had a conversation with Xavi and felt confident and happy to continue at Camp Nou.

Last month, the Dutchman was in the papers after Erik ten Hag was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager. The midfielder was said to be a top target for the Red Devils, but he has put an end to all rumors.

The Barcelona midfielder was talking to the media after the Blaugrana's 2-1 win over Real Mallorca when he revealed his conversation with Xavi. He said that the pressure is always on him but he does not feel it a lot. He said:

"I think we were the better team. We were 2-0 up but you always know if they score they can put pressure on you. I think we were the superior team and deserved the win. We focus on our performance, we always have to win at home, especially after the last few games, so we are happy with the win.

"The conversation I had with Xavi was a good one. I feel confident, the coach says he has confidence in me as well, so everyone is happy. I think there's always pressure on a player to perform at the top of his level so I don't feel under too much pressure. Obviously we are second, the first objective is to finish in the top four, we want to finish second, to get into the Super Cup as well, these are the objectives we have."

Manchester United target looking to win La Liga next season for Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has admitted that Barcelona players are frustrated after Real Madrid sealed the La Liga title on Saturday.

The Dutchman added:

“We are really frustrated because Madrid have already won La Liga. We haven’t been at our best, we know we can’t compete, but if we continue improving, next season will be different.”

Manchester United were looking to take the midfielder to Old Trafford as part of their rebuild under Ten Hag but are now forced to look elsewhere as De Jong is not interested in leaving Camp Nou.

