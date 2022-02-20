"I feel embarrassed" - Harry Maguire makes admission as Manchester United put set-piece record straight in Leeds United win

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has stressed the need for the Red Devils to take advantage of set-pieces and corner situations more often after their win against Leeds United.

Ralf Rangnick's side earned a 4-2 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga were on the scoresheet for the visitors, while Rodrigo and Raphinha found the back of the net for the Whites.

Maguire opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 34th minute of the match. The England international got on the end of a corner from Luke Shaw and found the back of the net with a neat header.

The Red Devils have not had much luck from corners lately, failing to convert the set-piece into a goal in 139 attempts. Maguire, though, set the record straight with his header against Leeds.

Maguire has now admitted that he feels responsible for the team struggling to score from corners. The former Leicester City defender is aware of the need to make the most of those set-piece situations.

He said on Sky Sports:

"Embarrassing. Every time I see that stat [nearly 140 corners without a goal], I feel embarrassed myself. I'm a big part of that set-play routine and trying to score goals from corners. But, as a team, as a group, we've been nowhere near good enough.

"It's a big part of the game and for sure if we score more from corners and set-plays we'll be higher up the table. I know we can play all this pretty football, but set-plays are a massive part of the game for sure. This season, it has been nowhere near good enough on that behalf."

The centre-back has now scored two goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season. His other goal came in the side's 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League back in October.

Manchester United beat Leeds in six-goal thriller

The Red Devils went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead. Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put them in the driving seat with their goals in the first 45 minutes of the match.

However, Leeds, who made a bright start to the second half, turned things around quickly. The Whites brought the game back to square one, courtesy of goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Manchester United, though, regained the lead through Fred. Anthony Elanga then secured the game for the visitors with a goal in the 88th minute.

