“I feel even extra motivated” – Alejandro Garnacho names what he wants to achieve with Manchester United next as he signs new contract

Alejandro Garnacho recently penned a new contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2028. The youngster has now revealed his future goals with the club after signing an extension.

Garnacho, who is currently sidelined due to injury, revealed that he is itching to get back on the pitch. Speaking to MUTV, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I’m really keen to get back playing once again after almost a month-and-a-half out. I can’t wait to get back to Old Trafford and hear the fans chanting my name, it really gives me goosebumps."

Garnacho added:

“I’m desperate to be back playing. I’m back in training again, so let’s see when I can be back in the stadium helping the team.”

Garnacho has already won a trophy with the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag's side became the Carabao Cup champions by beating Newcastle United at Wembley. United will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final in June, and the Argentine winger is desperate to get his hands on more silverware. He said:

"Nobody in their life would ever have imagined me, at just 18 years old, already winning a trophy with this club, Manchester United, having helped them to achieve that as part of the team. This really motivates me even more to want to win more things. In the end, I’m very ambitious and will not settle for having won one trophy. This season we’ve still got one trophy ahead of us to play for and we’ll be battling for it as hard as we can."

The 18-year-old added:

“And we also have the target of getting into the Champions League, of course. And with my ambition and my will to win, I feel even extra motivated.”

Manchester United look set to secure a top-four finish

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 1-0 in their Premier League clash on Sunday, April 30. Bruno Fernandes scored the solitary goal at Old Trafford in the 39th minute.

United retained their fourth place in the league table as a result of the win. Erik ten Hag's team have 63 points on the board from 32 matches. They are seven points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand over the Reds.

Manchester United will return to action on May 4 as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League clash at the Amex. United won via penalties when both sides met last month in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

