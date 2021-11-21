"I feel for the fans" - Solskjaer "embarrassed" after 4-1 defeat at Watford and apologizes to Manchester United supporters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out and apologized to the fans following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford.

Solskjaer said the club were embarrassed following yet another defeat in the Premier League. The Manchester United manager admitted they are on a poor run of form.

Speaking in the post-match interview following their defeat to Watford, Solskjaer said:

"I feel for the fans. I feel the same as them. We’re embarrassed, losing the way we do. We are in a very bad run. But that’s part of football and I know they’ll support the team and whoever’s on the pitch and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also seen apologizing to the traveling Manchester United fans as the Red Devils suffered their fifth defeat in the Premier League this season.

Claudio Ranieri's Watford side were never threatened as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win. The Hornets were 2-0 up at half-time before Donny van de Beek pulled one back for Manchester United.

However, a red card to club captain Harry Maguire sealed United's fate. Watford scored two more goals in injury time to pile on the misery on the Norwegian manager.

Manchester United have picked up just one win in their last seven Premier League games. The barren run has also included defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League behind the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham and Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to question marks surrounding his future at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the prospect of a sacking is not for him to worry out. However, the 48-year-old manager understands why these questions have arisen. Solskjaer said:

“That’s not for me to worry about. I work as hard as I can, as well as I can with the staff I’ve got. At the moment we’re not getting results so I can understand the question.”

Solskjaer is currently walking on thin ice as Manchester United manager. Various names are being linked to replacing the Norwegian in the Old Trafford dugout. These include the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Ralf Rangnick.

