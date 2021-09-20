"I feel good here and at home" - Arsenal star thrilled with match-winning display over Burnley

New Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard seems to be settling in nicely after playing a vital role in the Gunners' narrow win over Burnley.

Following the win, Odegaard said he was happy to have joined Arsenal. He added that he is looking forward to being a vital part of the new project under the management of Mikel Arteta.

“I feel good here and at home and I am really excited to be part of this club and part of the project, excited by the future," he said.

Odegaard scored an outstanding free kick to help Arsenal record a 1-0 win over Burnley as they continue to climb up the table after a torrid start to the new campaign.

Speaking of his free kick, Odegaard said he was happy to score an important goal for Arsenal which gave them a much-needed three points. The former Real Madrid star was happy with the team's overall performance.

“My free-kick was a good hit and I felt it immediately," he said. "It was a good moment and an important goal which gave us the three points so I’m very happy. You have to hit it perfectly – right speed, right height.

“Three points was the most important thing. It was close and a bit chaotic in the end, but we got a win and a clean sheet as well, so we have to be happy and proud of that performance.”

Martin Odegaard is part of Arsenal's expensive rebuilding process this summer. The Gunners signed the 22-year-old playmaker from Real Madrid for £30 million after the Norwegian impressed the club's hierarchy during his six-month loan spell last season.

Arsenal are slowly finding their feet in the Premier League

After starting their new season with three straight defeats, Arsenal are finally finding some form in the Premier League. Since the international break, the Gunners have won both of their games by 1-0 which has helped them leapfrog to 13th in the table after being rock bottom.

Some of Arsenal's new signings are gelling on nicely and are playing a vital role in the club's recent resurgence. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu have played well in recent fixtures.

Arsenal now take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby next weekend. The Gunners should be heading into this clash with a lot of confidence after seeing their rivals lose their last two Premier League games by 3-0.

