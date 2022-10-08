“I feel I can change this situation” – Liverpool midfielder admits he gets ‘annoyed’ with himself at times as he sheds light on tough start to season

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot has admitted that he gets annoyed with himself when he does something wrong on the pitch but has backed himself to turn the situation around. The youngster is yet to return to his best after an unfortunate ankle injury disrupted his development last season.

Reflecting on the situation, the Englishman said during an interview with The Times (via Liverpool Echo):

“Breaking my ankle was a bad moment but I couldn’t change it. When it happened, it was a case of getting my physio right so that when I came back onto the pitch I was in perfect condition. I feel I can change this situation. Sometimes, I get annoyed with myself if I have misplaced a pass that could have created a chance or shot when I should have scored."

Elliot added:

“I feel I am one of these players who can create or score as well doing the defending side of things. That is something that I worked on throughout last season and pre-season — making sure I am in the right position if the opposition are on the attack.”

The midfielder also addressed Liverpool's slow start to the season, with the Reds currently ninth in the Premier League table. The Englishman said:

“There is no room for kids to be hiding. I don’t think you can feel the pressure. When you start feeling the pressure, you try to do too much instead of just feeling the game. For me, I focus on playing with a smile and enjoying my football rather than focusing on whether I need to do this or that or get in that position and dribble or shoot."

"But at the same time, you need to perform with this team. It is a difficult time at the moment. We are a world-class team and you are always going to have times when everything is tougher."

Speaking about the importance of the squad being united during a difficult period, Elliot added:

“We have had good results and good performances but something is not there at the moment whereby it is not clicking. But it is still early and we have still got a massive chunk of the season left. You have to make sure to stick together as a club and a team to get through these hard times."

What's next for Liverpool?

The midfielder has scored once in 11 games this season

Following their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, Liverpool will return to action in the Premier League tomorrow (9 October). They are scheduled to lock horns with table-toppers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

After winning just two of their last five games across all competitions, Jurgen Klopp's side don't have the odds in their favor heading into this fixture.

