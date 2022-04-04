“I feel like I’m still good enough” – Manchester United man insists he will ‘never give up’ despite difficult times at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes he can still make a contribution for any side he is at in the future.

United legend Sir Alex Ferguson once named Jones a player who could become the club's best-ever player when he signed for the club back in 2011.

Soccer AM @SoccerAM Sir Alex Ferguson once said that Phil Jones could be Manchester United's best EVER player! Sir Alex Ferguson once said that Phil Jones could be Manchester United's best EVER player! 😲 https://t.co/z8jveJgoTd

But the 30-year-old's Old Trafford career has been plagued with injuries and he has been on the outside looking in with regard to first-team football over recent years.

There has been speculation that Jones could leave the Red Devils in search of more first-team action and he has accepted that may have to be the case.

But he is determined to continue his career and believes he can still have an influence, telling the Guardian:

“I’m still only 30 and I’ve missed a lot of football. I’m hoping to recapture some form and enjoy playing football. When I was out injured it was a difficult time but I’ll never give up. I feel like I’m still good enough and I’ve got a lot to give. So I’m hopeful. I’m ready to play again.”

Jones missed the whole of last season through a knee injury and the season prior managed just eight appearances for Manchester United.

The former Blackburn Rovers defender made an emotional return to the first-team having been out for such a long period, with Red Devils fans singing his name.

He was United's best player in a demoralizing defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in early January and commented on his return to action, telling TeamViewer (via MirrorSport):

"You know, I spent so long out, off the pitch and out of the squad – it's been horrible at times, but it's nice to be back out with the lads. I feel like a footballer again. It's just a great feeling. I've missed this feeling of being involved with the stadium and the fans there, the excitement, the buzz. It all came flooding back straight away."

B/R Football @brfootball



He started against Wolves on Monday and this is what it meant to him



(via

Phil Jones hadn't played for United since January 2020.He started against Wolves on Monday and this is what it meant to him(via @ManUtd Phil Jones hadn't played for United since January 2020.He started against Wolves on Monday and this is what it meant to him ❤️(via @ManUtd) https://t.co/wSi5pBoyw0

Where could Phil Jones head to if he leaves Manchester United?

Despite making his return to the Manchester United squad, he is one of the names being linked with departure from Old Trafford this summer.

The Athletic (via TeamTalk) reports that fellow Premier League side Leicester City have been keeping tabs on the defender.

He could join his former Manchester United teammate Jonny Evans at the King Power Stadium if he were to move to Brendan Rodgers' side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Man United are prepared to keep him until the end of the season. Phil Jones has received no proposal from Trabzonspor, there are no talks or discussions. Jones turned down two approaches from Bordeaux on Deadline Day.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Man United are prepared to keep him until the end of the season. Phil Jones has received no proposal from Trabzonspor, there are no talks or discussions. Jones turned down two approaches from Bordeaux on Deadline Day. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFCMan United are prepared to keep him until the end of the season.

He was also linked with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor but Fabrizio Romano played down those rumors.

During his time at Old Trafford has eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 285 appearances and his current contract with the club runs until June 2023.

