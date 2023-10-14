“I feel like I owe him an apology” – Cristiano Ronaldo helped bring best out of Portugal teammate in win over Slovakia, claims YouTube star

Portugal clinched their spot for Euro 2024 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Slovakia, thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker was remarkable on the night. He also orchestrated the best performance from his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, according to YouTube sensation AA9Skillz.

The opening goal was set by Goncalo Ramos, whose head met a sublime cross from Fernandes to unlock Slovakia's defense (18'). Ronaldo, ever the talisman, soon converted from the penalty spot (29'), leaving Slovakia mired in apprehension.

They seized the brief lapse in Portuguese dominance and managed to claw back through David Hancko's deflected shot (69') - only for Cristiano Ronaldo to retaliate. A mere three minutes later, the legendary striker found the net, courtesy of another artistic cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Slovakia's Stanislav Lobotka did manage to summon magic from his boots with a spectacular long-range goal (80'), but it proved insufficient to derail Portugal's journey to the Euros. AA9Skillz, a YouTube star known for his football commentary, could hardly contain his enthusiasm (via YouTube):

“I cannot believe the performance. Ronaldo played from the right winger position at 38 years old. Unbelievable from CR7. Unbelievable. Dude was playing out on the wing and he played like an absolute animal out there and it was nice to see because what it did was, it pushed him out wide and it let Bruno be Bruno.

AA9Skillz went on to admit that witnessing Fernandes' form made him feel as if he owed the Manchester United midfielder an apology for underestimating his capability.

“And Bruno probably had the best game I’ve ever seen him have in a Portugal shirt. After seeing Bruno play, I feel like I owe him an apology.”

Cristiano Ronaldo revels in formidable form as he sets sights on lofty 900-goal milestone

Following a captivating display that saw Portugal secure their Euro 2024 berth, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with delight about his current form (via Marca):

"I am enjoying the moment, which is good. I feel good, my body is responding to what I have given it over the last few years. I am happy both in the national team and at club level. I've scored a lot of goals and I feel good physically."

After a recent conversation with Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who urged Ronaldo to gun for 1,000 goals, the Portuguese icon revealed his target was 900.

"It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 8 Saudi Pro League matches this season.