"I feel like the score will be a lot closer" - Chris Sutton makes his prediction for Manchester United vs Everton

Chris Sutton thinks Manchester United will steal a win in their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9. He was, however, tempted to predict a draw given the Red Devils' recent form.

Sutton noted that the Toffees have been far from their best in recent matches. But he remains doubtful whether United, in their current form, can get past Sean Syche's men. Sutton wrote for BBC:

"Everton have been in woeful form for a while now, but I still can't say I am totally convinced Manchester United will beat them. Sean Dyche's side gave United a decent game at Goodison Park in November, despite losing 3-0, and I feel like the score will be a lot closer this time."

United managed a 3-0 win when the two sides met at Goodison Park earlier in the season with Alejandro Garnacho scoring an overhead kick. He added:

"I am really tempted to go for a draw but I just know United will somehow nick another spawny win, so that is what I am going with. There were some people out there who gave them credit for hanging on for a long time against Manchester City last Sunday but I was not impressed."

Sutton further opined that despite Marcus Rashford scoring a banger in United's previous game against Manchester City, the Red Devils were a mismatch for the defending champions.

He also pointed out that Rasmus Hojlund's fitness status is a big factor in United's form. The Dane is currently sidelined with an injury.

A brief look at Manchester United and Everton's forms ahead of the Old Trafford showdown

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 44 points from 26 games. They have won three of their last five league matches, losing the other two.

United enter the clash at Old Trafford on the back of a two-game losing streak. Everton, meanwhile, are riding a dire run of form, winning none of their last five league matches. They have lost two and have drawn three games, amassing only three points out of the possible 15.

Sean Dyche's team are currently 16th in the league table with 25 points from 27 matches. The Old Trafford showdown is crucial for their relegation battle, while it's an important one to Manchester United's chances of making the top four.