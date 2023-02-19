"I don't feel like slowing down" - Marcus Rashford makes bold statement after impressive brace for Manchester United against Leicester

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he doesn't feel like slowing down following his latest goal-scoring heroics for the Red Devils.

The English international bagged a spectacular brace as United secured an emphatic 3-0 home win against Leicester City today (February 19).

Rashford opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side in the 25th minute and netted his second of the afternoon in the 56th minute. Jadon Sancho scored the third and final goal for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Rashord's brace against Leicester City has taken his overall tally for the 2022-23 football campaign to 24. It now makes it his best individual goal tally for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old forward is currently among the most-in-form players in Europe after finding the back of the net in his last five appearances for United.

Speaking after his brace against Leicester City, the forward has come out to reveal that he hopes the goals keep coming for him this season.

He also went further to state his desire to improve and get better, as Manchester United still have a lot to play for this season.

In his words, as seen in Goal, he said:

"It's still early in the season, we're fighting for a lot of different things and we have another big game in the week to hopefully go through to the next round of the Europa League and then a massive game for us [against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final].

He concluded:

"I don't feel like slowing down and I always want to improve."

Rashford has now registered 14 Premier League goals for Manchester United this season and is currently in contention for the Golden Boot race.

Also, 16 of his overall 24-goal tally for the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign have come in 17 games since his return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Erik ten Hag plays down Manchester United chamces of winning the league title after their impressive win against Leicester City

UF @UtdFaithfuls

• Sancho goal

• Bruno Fernandes assists

• De Gea clean sheet

• Man Utd win



Erik ten Hag's red army • Rashford brace• Sancho goal• Bruno Fernandes assists• De Gea clean sheet• Man Utd winErik ten Hag's red army • Rashford brace• Sancho goal• Bruno Fernandes assists• De Gea clean sheet• Man Utd winErik ten Hag's red army 🔴❤️ https://t.co/eAsGWXpAPr

The Red Devils secured an emphatic 3-0 home victory against a struggling Leicester City today (February 19) at Old Trafford.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and a spectacular brace from in-form forward Marcus Rashford were enough to secure all three points for Manchester United.

Despite their impressive form, head coach Ten Hag has played down their chances of winning the league title this season. Speaking after the game, he said:

"We don't think about that, we think about tomorrow, we have to be a better version of ourselves and that is what we have to work for. We are in February, don't look far ahead."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes