"I feel obliged to help" - Germany star confirms he'll donate 2022 FIFA World Cup earnings to aid disabled African kids

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has confirmed that he will donate his FIFA World Cup earnings to help disabled African children.

Opening up to The Guardian, the Real Madrid centre-back revealed that he had launched a foundation in his home country of Sierra Leone. He also plans to actively donate his earnings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup to aid physically disabled African children with surgeries. He stated:

“I am working with BigShoe. They go round Africa and do many operations. They help disabled kids. They deserve support. The way these kids grow up … I didn’t grow up like this. I grew up very well compared to them. I cannot complain about where I grew up when I see them."

He added:

"I feel obliged to help. I was born and raised in Germany. When I put the shirt on I represent Germany. In that case it’s football. I only think about Germany. But when I go home I feel proud to say I’m a proud Sierra Leonean.”

The centre-back will hope he can impress for Germany during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will look to help potentially take them to the final stages with strong defensive performances and bounce back from the last edition.

Germany finished at the bottom of their group in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells fans they can survive without beer: 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told World Cup fans that they can survive without beer” during a press conference held in Doha yesterday (November 19).

The chief of the FIFA governing body defended the hosts' decision to ban the sale of beer at the stadiums. This is despite beer sales previously being permitted on the grounds until two days ago.

Speaking at his press conference in Doha, Infantino did not find anything particularly amiss with the decision to ban alcohol at the stadium. He said (via Channels TV):

“I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. The same applies in France, Spain, Scotland.”

Qatar’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol has drawn widespread condemnation from Western critics. However, with the Gulf state being a Muslim country, the open sale of alcohol was likely too much to ask.

Fans will be able to purchase beers if they so desire at designated spots and will have to make it without during the FIFA World Cup matches.

FIFA will however have a tougher task on its hands with the ban likely to further strain its relationship with American beer maker Budweiser.

