“I feel prepared to play in Europe” - Brazilian attacker makes transfer admission amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona target Vitor Roque has said that he's ready for a move to Europe. The Athletico Paranaense star has been linked with a host of clubs, but the Brazilian is eyeing a move to the Camp Nou.

Athletico are open to selling the youngster but are not happy with the offer from the Blaugrana. Reports suggest they rejected a €25 million offer from Barcelona and have demanded at least €40 million.

Barcelona are pushing on both player and club deal with Athletico Paranaense to advance in the negotiations.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Roque said that he wants to play in Europe and feels ready to make a move. He said:

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible."

The Brazilian youngster has already made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona. He had said earlier this year:

"If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me ... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

The forward is keen on playing with Robert Lewandowski and added::

"If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I'm sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful."

Will Barcelona be allowed to sign Vitor Roque?

Vitor Roque is keen on Barcelona, and the club are working to sign him. However, they might be blocked from making moves, as La Liga president Javier Tebas wants them to raise funds before buying.

At a conference in London, he said:

"We have not let Barca sign players this winter, and next summer, they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

He added:

"If with Barca, which is a very important club for the League, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

The Blaugrana believe the Spanish league president is targeting them for rejecting the CVC deal and plotting the European Super League switch.

