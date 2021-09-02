"I don't feel it would be the right move" - Gary Neville makes Manchester United captaincy claim involving Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville does not think Cristiano Ronaldo will take the armband from Harry Maguire. Ronaldo recently re-joined United from Juventus for a reported fee of £20 million.

The 36-year-old Portuguese star is a veteran forward of the game and has previously played at Manchester United for six years. Naturally, there have been talks about him becoming club captain ahead of Harry Maguire.

The England defender was made captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. Gary Neville, while speaking on Sky Sports on the matter, said he does not expect Ronaldo to take over the armband at Old Trafford. He explained:

"I'd be very surprised if Harry Maguire gets the captaincy taken off him. I think Harry Maguire is going to be there for the long term, Cristiano is coming in for two years. I don't think that's going to happen. I'd be very surprised if that was the case. I think Cristiano Ronaldo's desire and leadership skills don't have to be brought forward by having the armband."

The former Manchester United captain added:

"I mean it's obviously something I think he likes, that personal accolade, I think he likes the idea of being the leader of the dressing room. But I think he also recognises the team I think, and taking the captaincy off of someone, I don't feel would be the right move."

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to play both as a winger and as a centre-forward. In his early years at Old Trafford, he dazzled the Manchester United faithful with his wingplay. However, over the years, he has developed more into a centre-forward. At the age of 36, he is far-better suited to play as a number nine.

But Gary Neville believes otherwise. He feels that while Ronaldo can play as a forward, the Portuguese can also be used as a winger to accommodate Edinson Cavani into the side. The former Manchester United right-back said:

"Obviously the question would be - I love Cavani - so it will be a question as to whether they play either or, or whether they can both play together somehow."

Neville added:

"Everyone, including myself, is thinking that Cristiano is going to play No9, but could he play just to the left of Cavani? And then [Mason] Greenwood or [Jadon] Sancho to the right, which I just think would be a guarantee of goals."

Ronaldo is set to make his Manchester United debut on September 11 against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Edited by Samya Majumdar