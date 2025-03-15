“I feel so so so sad”, “Don’t have hope in Ancelotti anymore” - Fans furious with midfielder not being part of Real Madrid line-up vs Villarreal

Real Madrid fans were left disappointed with the exclusion of Arda Guler from their starting XI to face Villarreal in LaLiga on Friday, March 15. The 20-year-old Turkiye international has played only 1,081 minutes in 29 outings across competitions so far, contributing three goals and five assists.

Carlo Ancelotti opted for his usual starting XI with only a couple of changes. Thibaut Courtois guards the goal with Fran Garcia, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Ascencio, and Lucas Vasquez forming the backline. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde form the midfield. The attacking trio features Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo. Some notable exclusions include Vinicius Jr in the attack and Antonio Rudiger in the defense.

Madridistas took to X to react to the Real Madrid starting XI against Villarreal, with many disappointed about Arda Guler's absence. One X user wrote:

"I feel so so so sad for Arda Guler."

"Arda guler should have started today over fede atleast give him the rest little bit," a user agreed.

"Valverde could play RB & Arda could start in midfield, Lucas at Rb could be disastrous," another fan opined.

"for F**k sake ARDAAAAAA is right there!!," a fan exclaimed.

Fans continued to react to the line-up:

"I really wonder when Arda will play. I honestly don’t have hope in Ancelotti anymore. I’m just waiting for the end of the season," a netizen remarked.

"Give a break to fede ... OMG... Should have given tym to guler and endrick," a Madridista commented.

"Aren't they tired? something must have happened between ancelotti and Arda Guler lol. He doesn't let him play," a user alleged.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Vinicius Jr's fitness ahead of Villarreal clash in LaLiga

In the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti assured fans that Vinicius Jr would be available against Villarreal in LaLiga. There were concerns about his fitness after the Brazilian missed training that day.

"We've given him an extra day because he's still very fatigued. He'll be available tomorrow and ready to help us. He's not got any specific problem, it's just tiredness. Vini is a key player for us. He might have better or worse games, but he's never in doubt. He's been such a fundamental player for this club that his presence is never in doubt," the Italian tactician said.

Despite his availability, Carlo Ancelotti did not include Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid's starting XI against Villarreal. However, fans could expect him to get some minutes off the bench.

Los Blancos are currently second in the league table with 57 points off 27 games. They are tied with table-leaders Barcelona, although the Catalans have a game in hand. A win against Villarreal will be essential for Ancelotti's side to remain in the LaLiga title race.

