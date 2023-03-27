"I feel very safe here" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up on 'unbelievable' connection with magic land Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, has explained that she has formed a connection with Saudi Arabia following the Portuguese icon's transfer to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United came to an end after he left the club by mutual consent in November last year. He joined Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal the following month, moving away from European football for the first time.

When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shifted to Saudi Arabia, his girlfriend Georgina and their five children moved along with him. There were claims that the laws in the country could prevent the unmarried couple from living together, but they have been cohabiting without trouble so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Al-Nassr, bagging nine goals and two assists from 10 appearances across competitions. His partner too has been enjoying her time in Riyadh so far.

Moving countries has not prevented Georgina Rodriguez from continuing her commercial activities. Laverne, a popular perfume company in Saudi Arabia, recently announced her as their new ambassador.

In an interview with the brand, the sales assistant-turned-model revealed that she feels very safe in Saudi Arabia. She added that she has been particularly fascinated by the desert in the country, saying:

"I feel very safe here, and I appreciate the strong family values. I felt a great happiness when I visited the Saudi desert, especially the connection with this magical land. The power and magic of the Saudi desert at night are unbelievable."

The atmosphere in Saudi Arabia is a whole lot different these days as it is Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. Georgina Rodriguez, the biological mother of two of Cristiano Ronaldo's children, explained that she was delighted to experience it, saying:

"I am very happy because I will experience Ramadan in the place from which it began. It's a special experience for me, the Ramadan atmosphere, the lanterns, and everything."

Georgina has been understandably busy recently as the second season of her Netflix show I am Georgina aired last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met in 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo was previously in a long-term relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk. Shortly after they broke up, the Al-Nassr forward met Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 and has since been in a relationship with her.

The pair initially had a daughter in November 2017 and were expecting a set of twins in April last year. However, the male twin died during childbirth, leaving the couple devastated.

