"I feel sometimes like I’m watching myself" - Cesc Fabregas singles out 5 Arsenal players for praise

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas was full of praise for the club's young players in a recent interview, claiming that they remind him a bit of himself during his early days.

The Gunners currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League and continue to be the leading contenders to finish in that position despite losing 3-0 in the recent north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Having won all three points on offer in the important clash, Spurs now find themselves just one point short of the fourth-placed Gunners. However, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal clearly have the upper hand, with victory in their two remaining fixtures versus Newcastle United and Everton set to guarantee a finish in the top four.

Regardless of where they finish, the Gunners will take plenty of positives from how their younger players have performed throughout the season. Cesc Fabregas highlighted the very same in a recent interview with London World. The 35-year-old was full of praise for his former side's youngsters and went on to claim that he occasionally feels like he's watching his younger self when he watches them play.

“There are three or four [players] that I really like," Fabregas said. "I feel sometimes like I’m watching myself when I first started out."

“You have the likes of Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe… it’s great to see.

“Even [Eddie] Nketiah recently who has been scoring goals. Their recent performances will give them confidence."

Fabregas also lauded his former club for giving the aforementioned youngsters the opportunities they seek. He also urged the club to give them enough time to 'hopefully' see the results in the future. He said:

“Every young player needs some time to adapt to the real highest level of football and Arsenal are giving opportunities to them.

“This will give a lot of value to the squad not only economically, but also football wise. Hopefully in a few years we can see the results of it.”

Cesc Fabregas claims qualifying for UEFA Champions League would be 'fantastic achievement' for Arsenal

Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League means more revenue and the ability to attract top players

A place in the top four is as coveted as it is purely because it means qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League, which brings various perks in terms of glory as well as significant financial benefits.

Since most footballers dream of playing in Europe's biggest club football competition, a place in the tournament makes it considerably easier for a club to attract better players.

Cesc Fabregas was in full acknowledgement of the same and he claimed that it will be a fantastic achievement for Arsenal after the season they've had.

“If they can get Champions League football it would be a fantastic achievement,” Fabregas said. “They’ll be able to attract better players, they’ll receive a lot of money which is important.”

