“I feel sorry for him” - Ex-Barcelona star makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo being ‘affected’ by Lionel Messi comparison

Former Barcelona player Christophe Dugarry claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with repeatedly being compared with Lionel Messi. Speaking on the Jerome Rothen show, the ex-forward stated that he admired the Portuguese superstar's commitment to the game but also felt bad for him.

He said:

“Ronaldo is still affected by the fact that he can be criticized against Messi. On one hand, I think it’s admirable because he’s still 100% into soccer, but on the other hand, I feel sorry for him because he’ll never give up in his life,” citing the recent events.

This comes after the 39-year-old has gotten into trouble recently in the Saudi Pro League. He made a lewd gesture towards the fans who were chanting the Argentine's name after he scored a penalty in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab. The incident is now under investigation by the league and the forward could be in risk of missing games.

Ronaldo has been a vital part of Al-Nassr's title push as they find themselves second in the league, seven points behind Al-Hilal. He leads the SPL with 22 goals scored. He is also leading the charge as the side advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League where they will face UAE team Al Ain.

Messi, meanwhile, will be hoping to carry Inter Miami to success in the MLS in his first full season with the team. He has one goal and one assist in two games in the league this season, including a stoppage-time equaliser against LA Galaxy last time out.

Portugal legend Deco gives evasive answer when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Barcelona sporting director Deco refused to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when asked who was the better player. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Portugal legend stated that he would rather have both the players in his team.

He said:

“Come on! They’re two different players. Cristiano was a pure winger in those early days – he used to get the ball and only think about dribbling past his opponents. He grew a lot as a player, becoming the competitive beast we’ve seen for so long. He has always been keen to develop in every way possible.

"Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same, so it’s hard to choose between one and the other. The ideal world would be to have both in my team – with them, you just pass them the ball and the rest is done!”

Deco has had the unique privilege of playing alongside both of the footballing icons. He played alongside the Al-Nassr star for the national side 57 times and featured with the Argentine icon 79 times for La Blaugrana.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have shown the ability to adapt their game throughout their careers. Currently, the Portugal hero plays for Al-Nassr while the 36-year-old is with Inter Miami.