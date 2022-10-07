"I feel sorry for him" - Martin Keown fears important 25-year-old Arsenal star could be feeling frustrated due to lack of game time 

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has suggested that left-back Kieran Tierney could become frustrated due to a lack of game time this season.

The Scotland international made only his fifth start of the season in Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night (October 6).

The full-back had an impressive outing until he was subbed off in the 70th minute as the Gunners secured a comfortable 3-0 win.

Tierney has started both of Arsenal's Europa League games this campaign but has had just three starts in the Premier League this season. The former Celtic defender seems to have fallen behind £30 million summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

Martin Keown has labeled Tierney a top-class player but suspects that he could grow frustrated due to lack of playing time. He told BT Sport, as quoted by Metro:

"I feel sorry for him. He’s a high-calibre player and he comes on in every game. But obviously, you’re not completely meeting his needs. It shows you the quality and strength of the squad when he’s not starting."

Keown has suggested that it is necessary for clubs like Arsenal to have strong squad depth as well as quality in the starting XI. He added:

"You want to have that competition and the level gets higher. Whether or not these players accept that going forward... I don’t know. As long as they play like that when they come in, I think there’s a future there for them."

Arsenal have made a blistering start to the season

The Gunners have made a strong start to the season this time out, winning nine of their 10 games so far across all competitions. With seven wins in eight games, the Gunners find themselves at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Arteta's side have also won both their Europa League games so far, which means they have equaled their best-ever start to a season. The north London side had also won nine of their opening 10 games in the 1903-04 and 2007-08 campaigns.

The Gunners will take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9).They will fancy their chances against the Reds, who have made a poor start to their campaign.

The Gunners will move 14 points clear of Liverpool if they manage to beat the Merseysiders this weekend.

