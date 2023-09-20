“I feel sorry for him” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sympathises with 30-year-old Manchester United star 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the abuse towards Manchester United Harry Maguire is disgraceful. The former manager feels sorry for Maguire and hopes that the Englishman can turn things around.

In an interview with The Athletic, Solksjaer said that Maguire improved the Manchester United defence following his arrival and lifted the mood in the dressing room:

"Harry Maguire – it’s a disgrace that he’s getting so much abuse. I feel sorry for him, but he’s a strong lad, and I hope it turns for him.

"He raised our defence big time when he arrived and lifted the mood around the place. I can’t remember every signing I made, but I should because there was a cap on three main ones every season."

Manchester United beat Manchester City to sign Maguire, 30, from Leicester City. The Red Devils paid a whopping £80 million to sign the centre-back, who remains the most expensive defender in the sport's history.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's mother comments on son's abuse

Harry Maguire's mother has said that the abuse towards her son has gone 'beyond football'.

She said that it's not acceptable and has called out fans, pundits and the media for constantly targetting the Manchester United star, posting on Instagram:

"As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

"I was there in the stand as usual. It's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives, but what Harry receives has gone far beyond 'football'. For me seeing him go through what he's going through is not ok."

She added:

"I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

"Harry has a massive heart, and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others might not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!"

West Ham United were interested in signing the Manchester United star this summer and agreed a fee with the Red Devils. However, Maguire did not move due to disagreement on personal terms and is looking to fight for his place at Old Trafford.