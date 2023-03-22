"I feel as though I'm a better man" - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on controversial Manchester United exit

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his Manchester United exit for the first time since leaving the club last November.

Ronaldo, 38, departed Old Trafford in disarray after an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He accused the club of betraying him, claimed to have no respect for Erik ten Hag, and criticized the owners.

The Portuguese icon and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract in November. He has now reflected on his departure from the Red Devils by explaining how he feels like a better man now. He said (via TotalCristiano):

“As I said, I went through a bad phase in my career [Manchester United exit] probably for the first time. It was part of my growth. Now I am more prepared and this learning was important, I feel as though I’m a better man.”

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in the final stages of his second spell with Manchester United. He rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 from Juventus. His return was heralded by fans and many envisioned him taking United back among Europe's elite.

He managed a fine record of 24 goals in 39 games across competitions during the 2021-22 campaign. However, United faltered, finishing sixth and trophyless under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Austrian was replaced by Ten Hag last May, and there were already reports suggesting Ronaldo wanted out of Old Trafford. He stayed at the club beyond the summer transfer window but soon came to loggerheads with his new Red Devils boss.

Ten Hag continuously stated that he wanted to call on Ronaldo and that he was an important member of his side. However, the legendary striker was afforded less game time in his career than ever before. He started 10 of 16 matches under Ten Hag, scoring just three goals and providing two assists.

Once the Portuguese forward parted ways with Manchester United, he headed to the Saudi Pro League and joined Al Nassr. He has returned to his usual best, scoring nine goals and contributing two assists in 10 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo went through a difficult period in his life behind closed doors last year. His baby son died in April and he opened up on this in his interview with Morgan. He said:

“It was probably the worst moment in my life. It was very, very difficult.”

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

The duo held a fractious relationship at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag never saw eye to eye at Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward drew the ire of the Dutch coach by leaving a pre-season friendly at half-time. He also tested Ten Hag's patience when he refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last October and then trudged down the tunnel before the end of the game.

Ronaldo was slapped with a one-game ban by Ten Hag and apologized for his actions. Yet, he still felt that the Red Devils boss had treated him unfairly during the latter stages of his United career.

Ten Hag touched on his departure a month later, telling the club's official website:

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future."

While Cristiano Ronaldo has shone in the Saudi Pro League, United have gone on to win their first trophy since 2017. They won the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and are on course for a top-four finish.

