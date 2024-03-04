“I have a feeling”, “For the win” - Arsenal fans make bold prediction about superstar after he is named in line-up to face Sheffield United

Arsenal supporters have made a bold prediction about superstar Bukayo Saka ahead of their Premier League outing against Sheffield United. The England international has been named in the starting lineup to face the Bramall Lane hosts, and his fans are counting down the minutes till his next goal.

Saka has had a fantastic season and has amassed remarkable stats. He has made 25 appearances in the Premier League, tallying 13 goals and eight assists. His Champions League performances have also been notable, with three goals and four assists in six games. Overall, he has scored 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions, and by the end of March, he could reach 20 goals.

Saka's performance in every Premier League game since January 30th has been especially noteworthy. His outstanding efforts include a goal in a 3-1 victory against Liverpool, a brace in Arsenal's 6-0 thumping of West Ham, two more goals in a 5-0 demolition of Burnley, and one goal in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

It's little surprise that fans on social media are making predictions about the winger's goalscoring, with one saying:

“I have a feeling saka will bag a hatrick.”

Another added:

“Saka for the win.”

Here is a selection of their posts:

Arsenal's powerful scoring ability meets Sheffield United's defensive woes

Arsenal and Sheffield United are set to play in the Premier League at Bramall Lane. In contrast to the Gunners, who have been outstanding and have scored freely away from home, Sheffield are having trouble with their defense, particularly at home.

The hosts have let in 36 goals in 13 games at home in the Premier League this season, making their defensive problems evident. In total, they have conceded 66 goals in 26 games in the league this season, and it could get worse by the end of this game.

Arsenal, though, have the potential to create history. They could be the first squad from any of the top four English divisions to win three consecutive away games by a score of five goals or greater. This follows their thrilling wins against Burnley and West Ham United.

The Gunners have dominated Sheffield United in their last two meetings at Bramall Lane, and are aiming for a repeat. They now sit behind league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City, but they will be determined to close the difference.