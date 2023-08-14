"I have a feeling" - Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United star is going to get really 'exposed' at some stage after 1-0 win over Wolves

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that he has a gut feeling that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will "get exposed" at some point during the 2023-24 season. Carragher's comments come after the Red Devils' narrow 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, August 14.

Raphael Varane scored the solitary goal during the Red Devils' Premier League opener at Old Trafford. However, it was a sketchy performance from United and Wolves could very well have gotten the win.

Carragher said after the game (via UtdPlug):

“I have a feeling at some stage, Casemiro is going to get really exposed.”

Casemiro started in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. The former Real Madrid man completed 53 passes, including two key passes. He created one big chance and completed four long balls.

However, he only won two out of his 12 ground duels and lost possession of the ball on 17 occasions. Casemiro jumped into too many tackles and was bypassed by Wolves' players multiple times during the match.

Since joining Manchester United last summer, the Brazilian midfielder has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 53 matches. It will be interesting to see if Carragher's prediction about Casemiro turns out to be true.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outlined the areas where he wants his team to improve this season

United brought in Erik ten Hag last season and the Dutchman has helped the team make significant improvements in terms of their cohesion on the pitch since taking charge.

They won the Carabao Cup last season and finished third in the Premier League. Ahead of the clash against Wolves, Ten Hag was asked about the improvements his side will look to make this term. He said (via the Red Devils' website):

“First of all, to keep that foundation. And it's not normal that you have a season like last season, [when your home stadium is] like a fortress. We remember all the fights we were in, and we have to go again and to put 100 per cent effort in, in every game, but also in every training session to be ready for the fight. But we are looking forward to the fight. We are so, so excited for the fight. So that's good.”

Although Manchester United took home all three points, their performance against Wolves was unconvincing. Fans will hope to see a more cohesive unit when the Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.