"I have a feeling they will get something" - Chris Sutton makes bold score prediction for Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Football pundit Chris Sutton has predicted the result of Premier League leaders Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth on Sunday (January 21).

The Reds are atop the standings with 45 points from 20 games, two ahead of three-time defending champions Manchester City. However, they will be without a few key players due to injuries or international duty.

Jurgen Klopp's side are without attacker Mohamed Salah, who's away in AFCON 2023 duty with Egypt, while right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out injured after hyperextending his knee.

Sutton wrote in his column for the BBC that the absence of the duo would be a huge blow for the Reds:

"We've seen how Manchester City have done without Erling Haaland up front in the past few weeks - now it is Liverpool's turn to cope without Mohamed Salah, who is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The Reds are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold too, which is another big blow, especially for a tricky game like this one."

Expecting a rousing title race, Sutton continued:

"I hope Liverpool win, just as I hope Arsenal beat Palace, because I want to see a title race that goes to the wire and City's form is beginning to look ominous.

The defending champions have already welcomed one 'bazooka' back from injury in Kevin De Bruyne to boost their attack, and they have got another to come when Haaland is fit again.

Predicting a tough test for Klopp's side, Sutton said that Andoni Iraola's side are in impressive form despite their recent loss to Tottenham Hotspur:

"This is going to be a real test for Jurgen Klopp's side, though. Bournemouth lost at Tottenham in their last league game at the turn of the year but they created enough chances to win that game.

"I was sceptical about Cherries boss Andoni Iraola at first, perhaps because Gary O'Neil didn't deserve to be sacked in the summer, but after a slow start he has shown why you should always give new managers time to get their ideas across."

Predicting a 1-1 draw, he concluded:

"Before that defeat at Spurs, Bournemouth were on a run of seven wins and a draw from their previous eight league matches. They are well-organised and will be poised to press Liverpool, and I have a feeling they will get something from this game."

The Cherries are 12th in the league with 25 points but have won four of their last five games.

Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round opponent confirmed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool take on Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28. Norwich beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 in a third-round replay in midweek to book a meeting with the Reds.

It's pertinent to note that Klopp's side last met the Canaries in the FA Cup, winning the fifth-round fixture 2-1 at home in March 2022. The Reds went on to win the competition that season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final.

Before that game, the Premier League leaders have an EFL Cup semifinal second leg at Fulham on January 24, leading the tie 2-1 following their first-leg win at Anfield a week ago.