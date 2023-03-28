“I felt embarrassed to look at him” – Georgina Rodriguez opens up on first ever meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying she felt embarrassed to look at him. She stayed back at work for three hours after work when the footballer walked into the store.

The 29-year-old model is now Ronaldo's partner and has two kids with the Al Nassr star. The couple have been together since 2016 and have been making public appearances since January 2017.

In her first TV interview, Georgina recalled the first time she saw Ronaldo in person. She said on El Hormiguero:

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

The couple first met in 2016 when Ronaldo visited the Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time.

Georgina Rodriguez on Cristiano Ronaldo and her tattoo

Georgina Rodriguez has a tattoo of the initials 'C' and 'G' with a heart in the middle. Recalling her decision to get the tattoo to memorialize her relationship with the Portuguese star, the 29-year-old model said:

"The moment I had this tattoo done is on my reality show. It was my first trip to Paris with Cristiano. We were in the hotel room and on the bedside tables they leave notepads with a pencil. I went to lie down and I saw CG on the notepad and ended up taking it and still have it to this day. I always wanted to have a tattoo done with it and we were on holiday with friends in Sardinia and I said I wanted a tattoo, well a tattoo that ended up being three, and I had this one done."

Rodriguez further praised the 38-year-old, saying:

"Cristiano is marvelous. He's a wonderful father, a wonderful son, brother, friend and partner, boss and employee because he's an employee as well. He's fantastic in every sense of the word."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are currently staying in Saudi Arabia along with their children as he plays for Al Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes