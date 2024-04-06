"I felt so embarrassed" - Rio Ferdinand reveals Sergio Busquets' comments during Manchester United loss to Barcelona in Champions League final in 2011

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand recently recalled a moment he had with Sergio Busquets during the 2011 UEFA Champions League final.

Barca and United met in the 2009 and the 2011 UCL finals, with Pep Guardiola's side getting the better of the contests on both occasions. Considering the 2011 final was at Wembley, it was particularly a tougher pill to swallow for United.

Pedro opened the scoring for the La Liga giants in the 27th minute before Wayne Rooney scored a beauty seven minutes later. However, Lionel Messi (54') and David Villa (69') scored two long rangers to win it 3-1 for the Catalan outfit.

Busquets orchestrated the game from the middle of the park in an expert manner and Ferdinand has now revealed about the chat he had with the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner during the game. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I have never felt so embarrassed. I remember that I picked up the ball in a small fight with Busquets. There was little left and they were winning. I took the ball from him, the referee blew the whistle and Sergio told me: You, Vidic, boom, boom boom. Like "long ball, long ball, long ball."

He added:

"I almost laughed. I felt so embarrassed. I had never felt so embarrassed on the pitch. [I told my teammates] let's get out of this field, damn it. They've embarrassed us."

Lionel Messi's words after Barcelona's win against Manchester United

Back in 2011, Lionel Messi had the world at his feet and played a starring role in the 2010-11 final against Manchester United as well. He had a fantastic game and scored a goal as well.

Speaking to the media after the Manchester United win, Messi said (via UEFA's website):

"We're very happy to lift another trophy. It was a difficult season but we showed who we are. We were the better team. To be the man of the match was the least important thing because it was incredible how we played. We were good in all areas."

That season, Lionel Messi scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 13 UCL appearances. In total, the Argentine notched up 53 goals and contributed 27 assists in 55 appearances that term. Barcelona won the La Liga and Champions League in the 2010-11 campaign but lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Madrid.

