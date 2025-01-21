“I felt like a child” - Ian Wright names Arsenal signing who made him feel like he’s ‘probably going to win something’ with Gunners

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright spoke about the time the Gunners signed Denis Bergkamp from Inter Milan. The Dutch striker was honored recently at the FWA Awards, where his strike partner Wright reminisced the moment the club signed Bergkamp.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wright said (via Arsenal Insider):

“I will never forget the way Dennis signed. I felt like a child. Because the way it worked for him and the way I tried to get into football, to finally end up hearing that Dennis Bergkamp is signing made me realise that I’m doing something right. Because I knew that when Dennis came, I’m probably going to win something.”

Prior to the arrival of Bergkamp, Wright despite performing well on an individual level, had failed to win the league with Arsenal. The story changed post the Dutchman's signing as Bergkamp slotted in behind Wright, helping the latter win the Premier League and finish his career as Arsenal's all-time highest scorer (bettered later by Thierry Henry).

The story continued for Bergkamp, who played the latter part of his Arsenal career alongside Thierry Henry. The 'Ice Man', as he was known in his playing days, completed his Gunners career with three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, and three Community Shields.

As we talk about some of Arsenal's best forwards from the yesteryears, the discussion leads to the team's current problems - a lack of goalscorers. Mikel Arteta's team has struggled in front of goal this season, with the current crop of forwards failing to deliver consistently.

Kai Havertz has been hot and cold with his form in north London, registering 13 goals and three assists in 29 games this season. His strike partner Gabriel Jesus had a horrible start to the season. The Brazilian regained some form of late (registered seven goals and two assists in 27 games) but has now all but ended his season after being diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

These developments have seen Arsenal linked with multiple forwards across Europe - raning from Viktor Gyokeres, through Benjamin Sesko, to Victor Osimhen (via Teamtalk) among others.

With Arsenal currently second in the league, the Gunners might feel that their best chance to deliver a title charge this season would be by adding a new striker to their front-line. As the legendary Wright said in his speech, maybe a player who can make the rest of the squad feel - "I'm probably going to win something."

