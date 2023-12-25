"I felt like I'd lost my power" - Former Manchester United star was left in tears after Sir Alex Ferguson told him to get a haircut

Former Manchester United star Bojan Djordjic has recalled when Sir Alex Ferguson told him to get a haircut during his time at Old Trafford. The Swede revealed that he felt like he had lost his power when he was ordered to get rid of his hair by the legendary Red Devils manager.

Ferguson was at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford when Borjan Djordjic arrived at Manchester United from Swedish club Brommapojkarna in February of 1999. The player went on to have several memories worth remembering at the club.

Speaking to United's official website, the former Red Devils winger narrated how the renowned tactician made him cut his beloved hair. Djordjic said:

"He [Ferguson] looks at me a goes, 'You're coming like that tomorrow. Get a haircut. I said [to myself] I'm never going to get a haircut I'm coming like this. I got to bed and I could not sleep. This is your chance are you actually going to be this stupid? He meant it when he said it."

Djordjic then recalled how he woke former Red Devils star John O'Shea up to demand a haircut.

"I woke Shaysy (John O'Shea) up and said, 'Give me a haircut now.' Down in his kitchen sitting on the chair, he said to me, 'What am I going to do? I'm not a hairdresser.' I said, 'Just shave it off.'"

"I'm coming into Manchester Airport [the next day] bald. I'm crying. Shaysy is laughing and I've got tears coming down from my eyes because of my hair. I felt like I'd lost my power. I bottled it. Of course, I did. Sir Alex - who's not going to bottle it?" the Swede added.

Djordjic eventually left Manchester United in January of 2005, joining Scottish side Rangers as a free agent after running down his contract with the Red Devils. According to Transfermarkt, the forward made only two appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson's side amid loan spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Red Star.

How are Manchester United faring this season?

The Red Devils were considered among the most ambitious teams heading into the season after strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, they've failed to meet expectations and as it stands, there isn't much to celebrate.

Erik ten Hag's side are technically out of the Premier League title race following their slow start to the campaign. As it stands, they're ranked eighth in the table with 28 points in 18 games and would need a massive turnaround to secure a top-four finish.

To make matters worse, they're already out of both the Champions League and the EFL Cup after suffering embarrassing eliminations in recent weeks.