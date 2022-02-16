"I felt like it was the last bullet in the gun" - 24-year-old suggests he left Liverpool to avoid the risk of 'disappearing altogether'

Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza believes he would still be at Liverpool if things were up to him, but admitted that he was forced to return to his homeland.

The Reds acquired Allan's services from Brazilian outfit Internacional in 2015 when he was 18 years old. The midfielder subsequently had loan stints with SJK Seinajoki, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense.

Looking back at his time at Anfield, Allan has conceded that the decision to leave the club was tough. However, the 24-year-old is of the view that he had to return to Brazil to avoid 'disappearing altogether'. Allan told The Athletic [via Inside Futbol]:

“It was a very difficult decision to leave but my contract was coming to an end. I needed to play and show my football. I needed to return to Brazil to be close to my family and friends as it was a tough time not being able to play for Liverpool. I felt like it was the last bullet in the gun. I had to be successful in Brazil or run the risk of disappearing altogether."

He continued:

"I wanted to stay and if it was down to me I would still be at Liverpool. I did not want to go anywhere else. I wanted to stay there especially because of the friends I made like [Roberto] Firmino, but returning to Brazil proved to be the right decision. I was happy to join Liverpool but, unfortunately, it was not possible to play for them.”

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly a huge admirer of Allan's abilities while the Merseyside outfit were delighted with his spell in Germany. However, the Reds struggled to secure a work permit for the Brazilian. He eventually joined Atletico Mineiro in 2020 without making an appearance for the Premier League side.

Allan helped Atletico Mineiro win the Brazilian domestic double in December. The midfielder aided the club in lifting their first league title in 50 years.

Allan dreaming of Liverpool return

Allan could not make a single senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side despite being on their books for over four years. Despite the disappointment, he still dreams of returning to Merseyside. Allan said:

"They [family] watched me leave for Europe at a young age and they suffered because of that. It would be a dream come true to win the Champions League or Premier League with Liverpool. It would be perfect.”

