“I felt like a wh*re” – When David Beckham’s ex-personal assistant Rebecca Loos opened up on alleged affair with him

David Beckham's former personal assistant Rebecca Loos once made stunning claims about the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger. Loos said she had an affair with Beckham.

The Dutch model also gave steamy descriptions of what happened between the pair. Speaking about the alleged incident, Loos said (via NZ Herald):

"We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed ... we just connected. I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong ... people were aware and they weren't very happy."

Speaking further on what she claims Beckham said to her, Rebecca Loos added:

"Why don't we just lose the rest and go back [to the hotel] together? A bit later on it dawned on me what he had asked me, and I did want to go back with him."

While David Beckham's football skills are well-documented. According to her own account, Loos was pleased with the player's skills in the bedroom as well.

"He knows how to please. He's not afraid of a woman's body. He seems to know what he's doing."

Loos, however, claimed that the alleged encounters between the pair started getting more sexual with time.

"It started off tenderly and became much more sexual towards the end. We'd only ever talk about sex. I went to visit him at his hotel room before a match and I was very excited to see him. It was clothes off, get the action done and out within half an hour. I left there feeling absolutely ... I felt like a whore, I felt really cheap, I felt used."

Beckham and his wife Victoria, both denied the claims. The current Inter Miami co-owner's lawyer even wanted Sky to drop the interview.

Rebecca Loos was asked if she could prove her alleged affair with David Beckham

David Beckham

In her interview with Sky, Rebecca Loos was asked whether she could prove her version of the alleged affair with former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger David Beckham.

She revealed that she knew something that others didn't. However, Loos refused to say anything publicly and claimed that she would only reveal the details in front of the court.

"There is something I know about him, an intimate part of his body that I think only women who've been in bed with him would know."

David Beckham was already married to former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham at that time. Rebecca Loos' allegations seemingly didn't have an effect on the player's personal life as he remains happily married.

