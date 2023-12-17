"I felt nothing" - Manchester United star makes claim about Anfield atmosphere after 0-0 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana claimed that he wasn't intimidated by the atmosphere at Anfield during their goalless draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17.

United's defense put in a resolute performance, effectively stopping the Reds' persistent attempts. Jurgen Klopp's squad found themselves repeatedly thwarted by United's disciplined backline and Onana emerged as a key figure, pulling off several crucial saves that kept his team in the game.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper made eight saves in the game, including five from shots originating inside the box. He received an 8.7 rating for his performance on FotMob, the highest in the game. The performance was particularly noteworthy given Onana's recent struggles for the Red Devils and the high-pressure environment of Anfield.

After the match, in a conversation with MUTV, Onana was asked to comment on the atmosphere at the legendary ground. His response was direct (via UnitedStandMUFC):

"I felt nothing."

Onana's tenure at United has been a mixed bag of brilliant displays interspersed with some notable errors in crucial Champions League matches against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Diogo Dalot's double dissent leads to red card in Liverpool vs Manchester United stalemate

In a tense encounter against Liverpool that ended in a goalless draw, United right-back Diogo Dalot found himself at the center of controversy, resulting in his dismissal for 'double dissent'.

In second-half stoppage time, Dalot was incensed by a throw-in decision that went against Manchester United. Despite his conviction that the ball had last touched Mohamed Salah, Liverpool were awarded the throw-in in United's defensive third.

This sparked a vehement reaction from Dalot, leading to his first booking. Former Premier League referee Mike Dean, in his analysis for Sky Sports, shed light on how the full-back ended up with a red card. Dean said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Obviously he is annoyed by the throw-in. For me, it has gone the wrong way and it should be Manchester United's throw-in. He has obviously had a go at the referee with his actions and then said something to the referee after the yellow card. He has done it once and received a caution, he has then done it again after the caution to receive a red card."

The implications of this red card against Liverpool are significant for both Dalot and Manchester United. A suspension for a second bookable offense means that he will be unavailable for United's away fixture against West Ham on Saturday, December 23.