"I felt really lonely at school" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez says her mum thought she was autistic when she was young

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently shared how it was difficult for her to make connections during school. It even led to her mother believing that she was autistic.

Georgina Rodriguez, 29, was born in Argentina but moved to Spain when she was just a year old. In her Netflix docu-series 'I Am Georgina', she shared her memories from her childhood and also shared how lonely school was for her. She added that her mother put her in ballet classes as he thought the now Spanish influencer was autistic.

Georgina said (via her docu-series 'I Am Georgina'):

"I was scared of the nuns and they were the teachers. I felt really lonely at school. My mom thought I was autistic because I loved to be by myself, at peace in my own world. That is why she signed me up for ballet."

She added:

"Later, the ballet teachers told her, “She’s not autistic.” It’s just that I didn’t really fit in at the park, or at school with my classmates. Maybe we just didn’t vibe. There wasn’t a connection with them."

Georgina Rodriguez completed her formal studies at Centro de Estudios Financieros in 2019. She also learned dance and has done multiple ads, modeling jobs, and more. The Spaniard is a big media personality now and is also famous for dating footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Georgina Rodriguez shared experience of her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

In her Netflix docu-series, Georgina Rodriguez also divulged some details about her first meeting and her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo. They first met at a Gucci store where she used to work in 2016. The couple then met again at a party before Cristiano Ronaldo asked her out on a date.

Sharing her experience, Georgina said (via El Tiempo):

“I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner, I went home and my heart … pum pum."

After the couple had met a few times, Georgina Rodriguez explained that Cristiano Ronaldo used to come to pick him up from the Gucci store in his Bugatti. She said:

"He came after work to pick me up. He came in Bugatti sometimes. My colleagues hallucinated. I arrived by bus and left in Bugatti."

The couple currently reside in Saudi Arabia with Ronaldo plying his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

