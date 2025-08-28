"I felt scared" - Lionel Messi opens up on return from injury as he scores twice in 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City in Leagues Cup semi-final

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi has shared his feelings on his return to action for the Herons in their Leagues Cup win over Orlando City. The 38-year-old Argentina international scored twice to lead his side to a convincing 3-1 win over their rivals and send them to the final of the competition.

Messi spoke with Apple TV at full-time, revealing that he had felt the weight of his injury on his mind from the start of the game against Orlando City. He pointed out that his desire to help his side was what drove him to return to action so quickly following the setback he suffered against LA Galaxy.

“I wanted to be here. Against the LA Galaxy, I felt uncomfortable, but I knew how important this rival was. I prepared for it. In the first half, I felt scared, but little by little I loosened up", he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi has played only 45 minutes of his side's last five games due to injury. Those 45 minutes came in the MLS against LA Galaxy on August 17th, when he came on in the second half to score and assist. He looked uncomfortable during the game and went straight down the tunnel before missing games against Tigres and DC United.

Messi injured his hamstring after just 11 minutes of his side's second Leagues Cup group stage game against Necaxa. He missed games against Pumas and a 4-1 defeat to Orlando City in the MLS before his brief return to action against LA Galaxy.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now led Inter Miami to a second Leagues Cup final appearance in three years. He will hope to lead his side to silverware for a third successive year when they take to the pitch for the final.

Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half of the Leagues Cup semifinal as his Inter Miami side overcame Orlando City 3-1. The Herons booked their place in the final of the competition, where they will face one of Seattle Sounders or LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 31st.

Inter Miami were without suspended boss Javier Mascherano and went behind on the stroke of half-time, with Marco Pasalic opening the scoring for Orlando City. They were reduced to ten men in the 75th minute when David Brekalo received a second booking for a foul in the penalty area. Messi stepped up and converted the spot-kick, drawing his side level.

With 88 minutes on the clock, Lionel Messi completed the comeback for his side as he finished off a pass from Jordi Alba. The Herons added a third in the first minute of added time when Luis Suarez teed up Telasco Segovia to round off the win in style.

