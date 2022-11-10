"I do find it preposterous" - Pundit hits out at Antonio Conte's excuse after Tottenham get knocked out by Nottingham Forest

Football pundit Simon Jordan has slammed Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte for his excuses after the 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, 9 November.

Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard scored second-half goals for Forest to secure the win. Conte told the media after the game that fatigue was a major issue after the game. He said (via football.london):

"In the future, I hope we don’t face another situation like this. Not only for me, I think these are the thoughts of every coach, every manager. Then for sure if you have a strong, strong squad you can build a strong squad in the years and we have just started to try to build a good squad.

"Then you can face this much better, this situation with these injuries. For us it was difficult because I repeat many injuries, and in this moment to play the same players was a risk."

Jordan slammed Conte for his excuses as he told talkSPORT (via Nottingham Post):

"We have to constantly hear about how tired the players are when there's a summer tournament. Now we have a beginning of the season tournament and they're tired too. So now we are yet again listening to how players are tired. Okay, wheel Martin Keown in and he can tell us why they're tired or not tired. I do find it preposterous."

Jordan added on the Tottenham manager:

"It seems to me there's a constant narrative that whenever someone doesn't want to do something or get an outcome they wanted, everybody's tired. You don't hear about people being tired when things are going precisely their way."

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte spoke about the team's lack of goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round.

Tottenham didn't score in the first half for the eighth consecutive time after their game against Nottingham Forest. Speaking to the media after the game, Conte said:

"We know, we see the situation, and in the last period many times, maybe seven games we were 1-0 down and in some games 2-0 down. I think that can happen.

"In this moment, we have to stay and to find positive things because if you go to negative things, I think on one side it is okay in the right moment, but this is not the right moment. Because the period is really, really tough and they are losing a lot of physical and mental energy. They are losing a lot of things to be stronger with my players."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 🎙 The boss gives his thoughts on tonight's defeat in Nottingham. 🎙 The boss gives his thoughts on tonight's defeat in Nottingham. https://t.co/M5PhIpqcRa

Poll : 0 votes