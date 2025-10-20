"I find that strange from game one" - Jamie Carragher speaks against Liverpool treatment of star player after loss to Manchester United

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has called out the Reds' treatment of Andy Robertson after their 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United on Sunday. The reigning Premier League champions have now lost four straight games in all competitions for the first time in 11 years after their devastating defeat at Anfield.

Ad

Arne Slot's men conceded as early as the second minute, when Bryan Mbeumo darted into the penalty area before unleashing a shot past Giorgi Mamardashvilli. Cody Gakpo was denied by the woodwork twice before he restored parity for the hosts in the 76th minute. However, Harry Maguire emerged as the hero for Manchester United in the 84th minute, when he placed a header into the back of the net after a cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Ad

Trending

Understandably, Liverpool's defence was put under the scanner yet again, after conceding two goals they could have possibly avoided if they were more vigilant at the back. And Reds' summer signing Milos Kerkez was among the players who drew criticism after the loss to Manchester United.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Carragher did not hide his feelings about the left-back situation at Anfield. The Englishman insisted that his former team were right to bring in Kerkez as their new left-back, but feels Robertson should not have been completely overlooked.

Ad

Carragher says he finds it 'strange' that the Reds have almost completely ignored Robertson, who won the league title as their first-choice left back last season. He stated:

“The thing I find strange is, Liverpool needed a new left-back, but Andy Robertson won the league title last season, played week in, week out. We’ve played that position, so when a player is barely hanging on in that role, it can be a position where your team gets exposed.

Ad

"Kerkez is a far better player than Tsimikas. But what I’m surprised by is not that Kerkez is first-choice, I think that was right for him, but Robertson is almost getting treated like Tsimikas. It’s like, ‘you never play, you only play if the left-back is injured’."

Carragher went on to claim that he truly believes Robertson deserves more chances, irrespective of the fact that Kerkez has struggled to settle down on Merseyside. He added:

Ad

“That was my point about bringing a left-back in, Robertson needs help but I’m surprised he hasn’t been given more games. Not just because Kerkez hasn’t been performing well, just more because Robertson has been a great left-back for Liverpool, he won the league last season. Kerkez is a new player but it almost feels like he is now the left-back and that’s the end of it. I find that strange from game one.”

Ad

Robertson has been restricted to just 299 minutes of playing time in all competitions this season. He is also out of contract at the end of 2025/26 campaign.

"He plays like a 10-year-old" - Gary Neville slams Liverpool star Milos Kerkez

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Source: Getty

Gary Neville has remained critical of Liverpool's summer recruit Milos Kerkez. After the Reds' loss against Chelsea before the international break, Neville labelled the Hungary international as 'naive'. And after the loss to Manchester United, Neville commented on Kerkez's performance once again.

Ad

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United captain claimed that Kerkez looked like a 10-year-old left-back. He also highlighted how the Premier League champions' entire defence looked underwhelming.

Neville commented:

"I think the individual performances of Liverpool's defenders was really poor, and decision making,' he said. 'The left back [Milos Kerkez] has not settled in... he plays like a 10-year-old left back, he's all over the place."

Liverpool, who have slipped to third in the Premier League, next face Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the Champions League before another trip to face Brentford next weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More