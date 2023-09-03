"I find it strange" - Roy Keane defends Arsenal's £30 million transfer decision ahead of Manchester United clash

Roy Keane defended Arsenal's acquisition of David Raya ahead of their clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on September 3.

The Gunners have brought in Raya from Brentford in a loan-plus-buy deal which would cost around £30 million. With Mikel Arteta's side already having Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks, many have questioned the team's notion behind bringing in another top-shelf goalkeeper.

Keane, though, thinks that having back-up options in several positions across the pitch helps the players further increase their level. The Manchester United legend said (quotes as per HITC):

“I find it strange with goalkeepers, and it seems to be a lot of ex-goalkeepers, particularly in the media, saying ‘oh it’s not right, you’re undermining the goalkeeper’ – you need competition at your club."

Keane added:

“If every player had that mindset of ‘oh if somebody comes in, he’s going to challenge me’… that’s what you want at your club! So these goalkeepers who are upset about another good goalkeeper coming to your club, what are they talking about?!”

Raya made 161 appearances for Brentford, keeping 54 clean sheets. Apart from his skills between the sticks, the Spaniard is also an exquisite passer of the ball. Hence, Raya can turn out to be a real asset for Arsenal moving forward.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is excited for the Manchester United showdown

Arsenal vs. Manchester United is one of the most highly-anticipated Premier League fixtures of the season. Over the years, the game has produced many memorable moments.

The Gunners host United at the Emirates on Sunday and Odegaard is salivating at the prospect of the pulsating clash. In his pre-match program notes, he wrote (via the Gunners' website):

"It’s always a big one against Manchester United, and we always love to play in these games, especially in front of our supporters here at the Emirates. I remember the game here last season so clearly – the atmosphere was incredible."

Forecasting the attitude of the two teams heading into the contest, Odegaard wrote:

"We’re excited to be back here and we know it will be another big test against United. They have a coach with a very clear idea of how he wants to play, what he wants from his team, and they will obviously be determined to kick on from last season too."

Arsenal have so far won two out of their three league games and sit sixth in the league table with seven points on the board from three matches. United, meanwhile, have also won two games but lost the other.