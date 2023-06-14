“I find it very ugly” - Leo Caeiro defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for suing TikToker for defamation

Leo Caeiro has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for suing TikToker and former colleague Pablo Bone. Rodriguez sued Bone after the latter released a video, speaking about her.

While Caeiro has been known to be on Rodriguez's side, he has defended the model for suing Bone. Speaking about the matter, Caeiro said (via A Televisao):

“I find it very ugly, even if it were true, to look for the past when we already have the future made. In this case, I am against TikToker. A woman who is already a mother, is with Cristiano Ronaldo… why didn't she speak up before?”

He further added that Georgina Rodriguez took the correct step by suing Bone.

"I think Georgina made perfect sense to sue him.”

What did Pablo Bone say about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez

Pablo Bone said that Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez always looked for opportunities to advance in life. Despite coming from a humble beginning, Rodriguez wanted to get better in life.

Bone also added that meeting Ronaldo gave Rodriguez the opportunity to finally do so. He added that Rodriguez managed to get into stardom after her meeting with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano, it was her opportunity for stardom."

It was Bone who confirmed that Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against him for defamation. He said (via El Economista):

"I made the videos to tell my experience and without wanting to hurt anyone. I am not afraid to face reality because everything I told you was true. Since these people have so much influence, the trial will be held very soon and we will see each other in court".

Considering Bone and Rodriguez were previous colleagues, the matter has taken an unexpected turn. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the lawsuit situation unfolds in the near future.

