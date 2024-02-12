"I am not finished" - Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints he's ready for managerial return after long break

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to return to management. After being sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021, he has been without a job for over two years.

In a recent visit to India, Solskjaer told the Press Trust of India, via Manchester Evening news:

"I am not finished. I still have the desire to manage football at the highest level with a club that's very interesting and exciting, with an exciting style of football. I've turned a few things down."

He added:

"That's my privilege at the moment, to be able to spend time with my family, watch games, travel, and experience other football cultures, so I still have one or two clubs and national teams (in his mind)."

About his desire to return to management, he said:

"I've got at least one club job in me. It has to be an interesting one, an adventure, somewhere, I can be myself. No disrespect, but after you've managed Manchester United for three years, it's like, where do you go? I want to feel that pressure again. You know, when you see the games, you miss it."

Solskjaer also expressed his hope to promote football in India:

"I'm enjoying myself, meeting fans, and it's great being here. If I can help, just by being here and putting the focus on football, maybe that will help Indian football."

The former Red Devils striker took charge of 168 games for Manchester United, winning 91. He holds a better win-percentage than David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho as United boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses issues afflicting Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Having managed Marcus Rashford in the past, Solskjaer offered his take on the England star's dip in performances this season, telling Reuters (via Manchester Evening News):

"Obviously I managed Marcus for three years, and I know him. It's not my job to go out and discuss his performances, but, last season, he was fantastic, and it's about consistency in football."

Rashford, who hit 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last season, has five strikes and six assists in 29 games this campaign. Addressing his drop in form, Solskjaer said:

"Marcus and many others haven't hit the heights this season. I'm sure he had a wake-up call last week, and, hopefully, that will spur him on.

"Is it the manager's job to get the best out of him, or is it mostly himself or any player's responsibility to get the best out of yourself? I think that's more it."

Backing the Manchester United academy graduate to come good, he concluded:

"He's had a fantastic career, some ups and downs. Now we hope he's going to hit that consistency because I know and we all know there's a top player there. It's difficult to be at the top all the time, but it takes sacrifice."