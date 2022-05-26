"I follow Italian football a lot" - Forgotten Barcelona man makes bold claim on future amid rumors of exit 

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed his desire to see out his contract at Camp Nou, while also stating his keen followership of Italian football.

The 32-year-old is still on the books for the Blaugrana but spent the entirety of last season on loan with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

However, Pjanic still has ambitions to make his Barcelona career a success. In comments attributed to the Bosnia international, he revealed that his immediate focus is on seeing out the remainder of his two-year contract with the Catalans.

"Barca has always been a dream for me: I follow Italian football a lot, I like it. But for now, I imagine myself staying at Barça for two years and finishing my contract. Then we'll see. Never say never.''

Pjanic joined the Catalans from Juventus in the summer of 2020. However, he struggled for gametime at Camp Nou and made just 19 league appearances in his debut season at the club.

The former AS Roma man started just six La Liga matches in the 2020-21 campaign. He was an unused substitute in nine of the last 13 matches of the campaign.

His lack of gametime saw him loaned out to Turkey after just one season. However, things did not improve much as injuries limited him to just 16 starts in the Turkish league.

Barcelona's ongoing squad overhaul means Miralem Pjanic might not have a future at Camp Nou

Pjanic still has two years left on his current deal with Barcelona but it is unlikely that he will play a part in the future of the club.

His loan spell away last season robbed him of the chance to impress Xavi first-hand and stake a claim for a regular berth in the middle of the park.

In his absence, the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have become regulars. Franck Kessie's impending addition on a free transfer from AC Milan (according to The Guardian) also reduces the spots left in midfield.

Pjanic remains a quality player on his day and could make a difference with his passing and set-piece ability. However, his immediate future may not lie at Camp Nou and a move away from Catalonia might be in his best interests.

The former Lyon man has a good understanding of the Italian top-flight, having spent nine stellar seasons in the Italian top-flight with AS Roma and Juventus.

His statement of following Italian football closely might be a hint towards a potential return to Serie A.

