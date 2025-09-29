“I follow all the rumours” - Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner responds amid links with replacing Amorim at Manchester United

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has admitted that he is aware of the reports linking him with Manchester United. He is not focusing on the rumors and is working on his current club, who have a UEFA Conference League game coming up this week.

According to a report in talkSPORT, Glasner is on a three-man shortlist as Manchester United think about the ideal replacement for Ruben Amorim. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and former England coach Gareth Southgate have also been linked with the Old Trafford job.

Glasner was asked about the reports linking him with the Red Devils, and he admitted that he was aware of it. However, he refused to comment further and said (via Metro):

"I follow all the rumours; and that’s all there is; neutrally and completely relaxed. Focusing on the daily work with my players and coaches, and trying to enjoy it as much as possible."

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the Red Devils to sack Amorim. He believes that the players look lost under the manager and said on talkSPORT:

“You look at stats of Amorim, 33 games, only won nine, drawn seven, lost 17, minus 14 goal difference, only five clean sheets. It's got to be done, because the players look scared to play for Manchester United. The players look like they're not running for the manager."

"Bruno Fernandes, the captain, not tracking back on so many occasions on the weekend. They look lost, and a lot of the players look like Manchester United's too big of a club for them. We keep saying it, every season it's the same thing, new manager comes in, the same thing. It's getting draining now, watching Manchester United."

Amorim has managed 49 matches at Old Trafford, winning 19and losing 21 times.

Ruben Amorim not worried about Manchester United job

Ruben Amorim was asked about his job after the 3-1 loss to Brentford, saying that he was not worried. The Portuguese coach added that he will not think too much about it and said:

"I am never concerned about my job - I am not that kind of guy. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here."

Amorim was appointed in November 2024, and talkSPORT report that his compensation will be lower after November 1, 2025.

